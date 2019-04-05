Calendar 4.05

Creative Minds: Catherine Wagner and Glen Helfand April 5, 2019 / 5:30pm San Jose Museum of Art 110 S Market St San Jose, CA Free   A Genteleman’s Guide...
Photo Credit: Pixabay
by 04/05/2019

Creative Minds: Catherine Wagner and Glen Helfand

April 5, 2019 / 5:30pm

San Jose Museum of Art

110 S Market St

San Jose, CA

Free

 

A Genteleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – CMT Mainstage

April 5, 2019 / 7pm

Montgomery Theater

271 S Market St

San Jose, CA

$20 – $25

 

South First

April 5, 2019 / 7pm

SoFA District and beyond

Downtown San Jose

San Jose, CA

Free

 

ICA Live! Color Party

April 5, 2019 / 7pm

San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art

560 S 1st St
San Jose, CA

Free

 

Barracuda vs. Grand Rapids

April 5, 2019 / 7pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$10 – $65

 

SJ Improv – Kellen Erskine

April 5, 2019 / 7:30pm

San Jose Improv Comedy Club

62 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$20

 

Eurydice

April 5, 2019 / 8pm

City Lights Theater Company

529 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$21 – $42

 

First Friday Fiesta: Taller Bombalele

April 5, 2019 / 8pm

MACLA

510 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

Free

 

Adiós Mamá Carlota

April 5, 2019 / 8pm

San Jose Stage Company

490 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

$32 – $72

 

Queen of the Mist

April 5, 2019 / 8pm

Tabard Theatre Co

29 N San Pedro St

San Jose, CA

$19 – $48

 

Children of the Dragon Celebration

April 6, 2019 / 12pm

Children’s Discovery Museum

180 Woz Way

San Jose, CA

$14 – $15

 

35th Anniversary Gala – Opera San Jose

April 6, 2019 / 5:30pm

California Theatre

345 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

$200 ($90 is tax deductible)

 

Steinway Society – Nikolay Khozyainov

April 6, 2019 / 7:30pm

Trianon Theatre

72 N 5th St

San Jose, CA

$40 – $60

 

Supertrouper: The ABBA Concert Experience

April 6, 2019 / 7:30pm

Montgomery Theater

271 S Market St

San Jose, CA

$39 – $59

 

Sharks vs. Colorado

April 6, 2019 / 7:30pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$57 – $599

 

An Evening of Illusions

April 7, 2019 / 3pm

SJSU Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

$24

Tags
Categories
Local Events

by ElObservador - Apr 5, 2019

by ElObservador - Apr 5, 2019

RELATED BY

  • Entertainment

    BROADWAY SAN JOSE BRINGS “A WHOLE NEW WORLD” TO THE STAGE

    Arturo Hilario El Observador I caught Philippe Arroyo while the “Aladdin” tour stopped in Portland Oregon, and although he said it was (as is kind of typical there) a...
  • Community

    ¡Vamos a Gozar!

    ¡VAMOS A GOZAR! Sonido Clash “Selenabration” 5th Annual Selena Tribute Party (SJ Edition) Friday Apr 19, 2019, 8PM – Saturday Apr 20, 2019, 2AM Corinthian Grand Ballroom 196 North...
  • Local Events

    Vamos a Gozar!

    San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers Saturday April 6, 2019 / 4:45PM Avaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95110 Tickets: Ticketmaster $23+...
  • Local Events

    Calendar 3.29

    NoonArts & Lectures – Gabriel-the-Violinist March 29, 2019 / 12:10pm San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art 560 S 1st St San Jose, CA $5 suggested door donation   A...

0