Black Friday: How to Have Your Best One Yet!

Rebecca Harpster

Golden Gate Better Business Bureau

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Enticed by price cuts on electronics, toys, and everything in between, consumers flock to stores in the hopes of completing their holiday shopping in one chaotic, and savings-filled, day.

According the National Retail Federation, 164 million Americans plan to shop during the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend, and holiday retail sales are expected to increase to $682 billion. With that much money on the table, businesses are doing all they can to attract customers and stand out from the competition. However, it’s important to do your research: in 2016, consumers nationwide filed more than 1,300 complaints with BBB against retail stores!

Completing your holiday shopping while sticking to a budget is hard enough, so let your BBB help you navigate the complexities of Black Friday with these tips:

Do your research . Before doing business anywhere, make sure to look up the company at bbb.org to see their BBB Business Profile, which includes information about the business, their complaint history, BBB Customer Reviews, and any major advertising issues. It’s also smart to look up prices, find deals, and comparison shop online before the main event so that you can go in with a game plan. Make sure to read product reviews of potential purchases before heading out so that you don’t have any regrets.

Protect your identity. Identity theft can happen at any time, and fraudsters might try to take advantage of the swell of shoppers on Black Friday. It’s ok to use public Wi-Fi to read product reviews and check out businesses on bbb.org, but be careful entering any personal information when connected. Steer clear of online banking and social media – your log-in information could be stolen. It’s also important to be aware of your surroundings and watch your wallet – someone might try to snatch it while you’re occupied comparing TVs.

Watch out for deceptive advertising. You’re bound to see ads for deals that seem too good to be true. Unfortunately, some of these advertisements may be misleading at best and fraudulent at worst. Make sure to read the fine print, as ads often come with a multitude of restrictions. BBB’s AdTruth campaign can help you identify and avoid common schemes and highlights bad ads. If you see false advertising while out shopping you can report it at bbb.org/council/ad-truth/ as well.

Read up on return and exchange policies . Before you make a purchase, make sure you understand the return and exchange policies, and keep your receipts in one place in case you need to take something back. Some stores may not let you return specific “final sale” items, charge restocking fees, or only refund you in store credit. If you’re shopping for presents, get gift receipts and save all warranty information in case a problem occurs.

Watch out for phishing. You’re bound to receive emails from brands advertising huge sales. But be careful, some might be phishing. Fraudsters can create fake, look-alike business websites to trick you in to entering credit card information, so search for the company’s website independently instead of clicking on any link. Be careful clicking on links on social media or from unfamiliar or unsolicited senders, and look up businesses you don’t know on bbb.org before engaging with them.

You can reach your BBB at info@bbbemail.org or (510) 844-2000, or by visiting goldengate.bbb.org.