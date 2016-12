EO Calendar 12/23

Downtown Ice

Friday December 16, 2016 to Jan 16, 2017 / All Day

The Circle of Palms

120 S Market St

San Jose, CA

Hours and Prices Vary

Christmas in the Park

Friday December 16, 2016 to Jan 1, 2017 / All Day

Plaza de Cesar Chavez

194 Market St

San Jose, CA

Free

Winter Wonderland

Friday December 16, 2016 to January 1, 2017 / All Day

Paseo De San Antonio from 4th Street to Market St. and Park Ave. between Market and Almaden

San Jose, CA

Prices Vary

South First Fridays Art Walk

Friday, January 6, 2017 / 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

SoFA District

South First Street and William Street,

San Jose, CA

Free

San Jose Nutcracker

Friday December 23, 2016 / 7pm

Hammer Theatre

101 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

$20 – $40

The Nutcracker – Symphony Silicon Valley

Saturday December 23, 2016 / 7pm

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

255 S Almaden Blvd

San Jose, CA

$38 – $80

Season of Hope Cathedral Performance Series

Friday December 23, 2016 / 7:30pm

Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph

80 S Market St

San Jose, CA

Free

A Christmas Carol

Friday December 23, 2016 / 8pm

Northside Theatre Company

848 E William St

San Jose, CA

Prices Vary

Edmonton at San Jose

Friday December 23, 2016 / 7:30pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

Prices Vary

San Jose Walks & Talks Downtown Tour

Saturday December 24, 2016 / 1pm

Adobe Headquarters

345 Park Ave

San Jose, CA

$10

Fairmont Holiday Brunch

Sunday December 25, 2016/ 11am

Fairmont Hotel

170 S Market St

San Jose, CA

Prices Vary

San Jose Barracuda

Monday December 26, 2016 / 5pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

Prices Vary

My Very First Nutcracker

Tuesday December 27, 2016 / 11am

Hammer Theatre

101 Paseo de San Antonio

San Jose, CA

Prices Vary

AlcoHolidaze

Tuesday December 27, 2016 / 7:30pm

San Jose Stage Co

490 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

$30-$45