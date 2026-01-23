Q&A: Elijah Ahmad Lewis and the World Beyond the Yellow Brick Road

Arturo Hilario & Broadway San Jose

Elijah Ahmad Lewis is an actor who is currently part of the touring musical revival The Wiz, playing the Scarecrow in the vibrant reinterpretation of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the classic story by author L. Frank Baum.

Recently Lewis answered some questions about his work on the show and the impact that the Black-centered spectacular has had on culture and stage musicals since its release. The Wiz is coming to San Jose from January 27 – February 1 and will be at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts.

The Wiz first premiered in 1975 to high praise, taking the story most people knew from the classic book and film and turning it in to an all-Black musical using jazz, ballet, and contemporary pop to tell the story of Dorothy and her journey through Oz with her friends.

It went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Ted Ross), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Dee Dee Bridgewater), Best Choreography (George Faison), and in a Broadway first, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Costume Design (Geoffrey Holder).

A film adaptation starring Diana Ross released in 1978 and also served to highlight the bold and musically focused reinterpretation, a tradition of reinvention that continues with the newest stage iteration.

What excited you most about taking on the role of Scarecrow in The Wiz?

What really excited me about playing the Scarecrow is that it feels like a full-circle moment for me. The Wiz was the first show I ever did at school, and I actually played the Scarecrow back then, too. That role and that production are what made me fall in love with musical theatre, so coming back to it now feels very special.

How do you personally approach this character?

The Scarecrow was a character I really had to discover. Because these characters are fictional, you have to bring something of yourself to the role. He’s often portrayed as foolish or aloof, but I wanted to give him more dignity — highlighting that his first thoughts and gut instincts were actually right all along. And in this production, let’s not forget, he’s a scientist. In bringing this reimagined teenage version of the Scarecrow to life, I focused on grounding him in real, human cues that ultimately reveal he had his brain the entire time, while also paying homage to and incorporating small details inspired by those who came before me.

How physically demanding is playing the Scarecrow, and what has rehearsals been like?

The role of the Scarecrow is extremely physically demanding. We had five weeks to prepare for the tour, working on a six-day schedule from 10 a.m. to around 6 or 6:30 p.m., with one hour for lunch and one day off each week. After that, we entered a two-week technical process, during which all the elements — costumes, makeup, wigs, microphones, lighting, props, and the set — came together. This role requires full-body engagement, and performing it takes a great deal of effort, as well as consistent maintenance and conditioning to sustain eight shows a week.

You’ve worked with some of the biggest names in music: SZA, Usher, Ariana Grande, Madonna. How does that musical background influence the way you perform onstage in a show like The Wiz?

All forms of entertainment are a collaboration and share many of the same demands and technical skills. Working and performing alongside other artists — whether on stage or in different mediums — is very similar to theatre in that you’re always telling a story and transferring emotion to an audience. The discipline of musical theatre, in particular, translates seamlessly across all areas of entertainment, from consistency and storytelling to collaboration and technical precision.

What’s one moment in The Wiz rehearsal room that made you think, “Yeah… this is something special”?

Understanding that this production marks the 50th anniversary of The Wiz — a show that is deeply rooted in and belongs to Black culture — felt monumental to me. It’s a piece of history that I truly wanted to be a part of. The show is grand and deeply important to our community, having shaped so much of our cultural history and entertainment legacy. Generations have connected to it through shared stories and lived experiences. In the rehearsal room, hearing the harmonies we created and discovering new layers together confirmed that we were on the right path in honoring this celebration, and it made me even more excited to share it across North America once again.

What are you most excited about bringing this show to audiences across the country?

What excites me most is sharing the pure joy this show brings. There’s an undeniable happiness that radiates off the stage. Theatre allows audiences to escape for two and a half hours and be fully immersed in an experience that makes you feel. This production, in particular, lifts you and sends you back into the world energized — telling the story through our lens while spreading a powerful message about being enough, and about finding peace and confidence in who you are and what you bring to the table.

What has been your favorite moment of the tour so far?

My favorite part of touring this show is going to the stage door, and seeing how inspired the kids are — hearing them excitedly talk about what they saw, what they heard, and how it made them feel. I also love seeing multiple generations of families come together, sharing their own memories of The Wiz while experiencing this new version together. Those moments really show the impact and longevity of the show, and how it transforms lives.

You’re also releasing new music with your album “Energy and Love.” How does your music intersect with your theatrical performances?

Sustaining an eight-show week is definitely not for the weary, lol. Building that kind of stamina and endurance on stage night after night really strengthens your “engine,” and it translates directly to being able to give more as a recording artist.

If someone is coming to The Wiz expecting the classic Wizard of Oz story, what do you hope surprises them the most about this production?

I always like to say: come with an open heart. This 50th Anniversary production is a reimagined celebration of the classic we love. The wonderful thing about The Wiz is that every iteration over the past 50 years has spoken to its own decade, yet the heart of the story has always remained the same. I encourage audiences to come with an open heart and embrace this new version of something we’ve all loved for so many years.

You’ve had an impressive journey across Broadway, national tours, television, and music. Looking back, what advice would you give to your younger self just starting out?

I would tell my younger self: you are enough. Stay the course, remember that your gifts and talents were given to you to exercise to their fullest, and never dim them for someone else’s comfort.

