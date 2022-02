Arturo Hilario El Observador “Turning Red” is the newest project from Pixar Animation Studios, and it tells the story of a spunky girl named Mei Lee, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian...

Arturo Hilario El Observador January just got a lot more thrilling. “Scream”, the 90’s slasher movie franchise that changed the horror genre and introduced the white mask of Ghostface,...