Cartoons 2019

Entertainment Reseña “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Arturo Hilario El observador Los soles binarios de Tatooine se han puesto, y finalmente hay un final para la saga de una galaxia muy, muy lejana. Star Wars, la...

Entertainment Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Arturo Hilario El Observador The binary suns of Tatooine have set, and there is finally an ending to the saga from a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars, the...

Arts & Culture Broadway San Jose Spotlight: “WAITRESS” Arturo Hilario El Observador The story of the latest Broadway San Jose show is one of friendship, love and pop music in a small town. “Waitress” is a musical...