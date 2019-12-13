Cartoons 2019

Arts & Culture Broadway San Jose Spotlight: “WAITRESS” Arturo Hilario El Observador The story of the latest Broadway San Jose show is one of friendship, love and pop music in a small town. “Waitress” is a musical...

Entertainment Sharks’ Friday Frenzy Proves Unfavorable for the Kings Javier Velez El Observador The San Jose Sharks scored four goals in a row to beat the Los Angeles Kings for a second time in five days,4-1, on Friday...