Cartoons 2019

Community Zach Galifianakis: The Art of Voicing Puppets Arturo Hilario El Observador “Missing Link” is a new stop-motion film starring Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana,and Zach Galifianakis. The story revolves around an 8-foot-tall, 630 lbs. creature from deep...

Entertainment BROADWAY SAN JOSE BRINGS “A WHOLE NEW WORLD” TO THE STAGE Arturo Hilario El Observador I caught Philippe Arroyo while the “Aladdin” tour stopped in Portland Oregon, and although he said it was (as is kind of typical there) a...

Community ¡Vamos a Gozar! ¡VAMOS A GOZAR! Sonido Clash “Selenabration” 5th Annual Selena Tribute Party (SJ Edition) Friday Apr 19, 2019, 8PM – Saturday Apr 20, 2019, 2AM Corinthian Grand Ballroom 196 North...