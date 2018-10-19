DIY Halloween Box Costume for All Ages

Family Features

Candy, pumpkins and costumes are some of the most popular traditions of the Halloween season. This year, rather than searching store aisles for the perfect getup, consider using boxes from your latest deliveries and other items you have on-hand to create a one-of-a-kind DIY costume, or “boxtume.”

Supplies like cardboard boxes, tape and felt are all you need to piece together this DIY Halloween Llama Boxtume and celebrate the season in style. Since it can be as simple or elaborate as you’d like, the customizable nature of the costume allows your personality to shine.

With many households across the country already taking advantage of Amazon Prime’s unlimited fast, free shipping and streaming, your next costume idea could be just one click away. Boxtumes can be made alone, with kids or even as group costumes, meaning the possibilities are nearly endless. If you’re feeling extra crafty, try your hand at upcycling boxes to craft other custom Halloween items, such as treat containers, spooky centerpieces and decorations.

Share your creativity online using #Boxtumes, and find more inspiration and step-by-step guides at amazon.com/boxtumes2018.

DIY Halloween Llama Boxtume

Project courtesy of CraftyChica.com

Supplies:

1 large box

1 medium box, divided

1 long box

Duct tape

Masking tape

Hot glue

Scissors

Felt or fabric

Ping pong balls

Craft paint brushes

Paint

Cardboard

Faux fur (optional)

Straps (optional)

Using large box, medium box and long box, build foundation of llama. Use duct tape and masking tape to attach long box to side of large box and piece of rolled medium box to top of long box then use hot glue to secure.

Using scissors and fabric, cut out ears and leave long area to glue to back of head and inside neck of box to help make stronger.

Cover llama with fabric and hot glue in place.

Use ping pong balls or cardboard for eyes and using craft brush, paint on eyelids, lashes and pupils.

Cut small pieces from cardboard to make teeth. Use felt shapes to form nose and lips.

Use felt to decorate sides and neck.

Add personal touches as desired, such as faux fur on head, straps to wear your boxtume over shoulders or darker colored felt for accents.