Los Lupeños de San José 50th Anniversary Season Opener

Cashion Culture Legacy

SAN JOSE, CA – The Cashion Cultural Legacy presents renowned Mexican folk dance company Los Lupeños de San José in TRIBUTO, their 50th Anniversary Season kick-off concert at the Mexican Heritage Plaza Theater on September 29th and 30th.

TRIBUTO is a full dance concert production that pays homage to six master instructors and choreographers that impacted its repertoire over the last 5 decades. Los Lupeños is directed by choreographer Samuel Cortez and also features live musical accompaniment.

Upcoming events in their 50th Anniversary Season are Tardeada VIII (April 7, 2019), ¡Gracias! (May 5, 2019) and GALA (September 28 & 29, 2019).

About Los Lupeños de San José (loslupenos.org)

Los Lupeños de San José is a Mexican folk dance company founded in 1969 by Susan Cashion, PhD and Ramón Morones whose dream was to create a folklórico group in California with a strong dance foundation and an emphasis on tradition that would rival companies in México. Los Lupeños quickly became an institution in San José and elsewhere as opportunities to share their celebrated dance suites arose all over the United States as well as in México, England, and Ireland. Los Lupeños and Los Lupeños Juvenil, its youth ensemble, are both led by Artistic Director Samuel Cortez, originally from Celaya, Guanajuato, México. Cortez is an award-winning choreographer who studied under master instructors and researchers in Mexico.

About Cashion Cultural Legacy (cashionculturallegacy.org)

The Cashion Cultural Legacy is a 501(3)(c) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to sustain the preservation, presentation, and education of Mexican folk culture through dance. Founded in 1996 by the late Dr. Susan V. Cashion, the Cashion Cultural Legacy accomplishes its mission by operating Los Lupeños de San José and Los Lupeños Juvenil (professional Mexican folk dance companies), offering accessible classes to the community via Los Lupeños Academy in collaboration with the School of Arts and Culture @MHP, operating an annual artist exchange of dancers, directors, and choreographers between California and Mexico, and researching and documenting the art form.

