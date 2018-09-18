Alita: Battle Angel Greeting for Hispanic Heritage Month

We are excited to present you with a very special Hispanic Heritage greeting from Director Robert Rodriguez (Machete, Spy Kids) and actress Rosa Salazar (Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Insurgent)

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL

Release: December 21, 2018

Directed by: Robert Rodriguez

Produced by: James Cameron, Jon Landau

Screenplay by: James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis and Robert Rodriguez – Based upon the graphic novel (“Manga”) series “GUNNM” by Yukito Kishiro

Cast: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLEANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities.