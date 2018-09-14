After Centralized Hub Launched, $80,000 Raised and Over 200 GoFundMes Started to Help Dreamers Pay DACA Renewal Applications

To Date, $280,000 Donated to Protect Dreamers



REDWOOD CITY, CA – Last month, GoFundMe and FWD.us launched a new centralized hub (http://gofundme.com/DACA) enabling Dreamers to quickly start a GoFundMe to pay the $495 DACA renewal application fee. This hub enables Dreamers to start a GoFundMe and make it easy for donors to take action, support these important campaigns, and protect Dreamers from the threat of deportation.

Since the launch of the centralized hub just three weeks ago, over $80,000 has been donated and over 200 new GoFundMe campaigns have been started to support Dreamers and cover the cost of their DACA renewals.

“One year ago today, the Administration tried to callously end the DACA program, throwing Dreamers’ lives into chaos. That action was determined to be unlawful by multiple federal judges, and thanks in part to the incredible efforts of advocates and people across the country, Dreamers are still able to renew their DACA protections,” said FWD.us President Todd Schulte. “We’re grateful to GoFundMe for creating a platform for people to contribute and to those who have stepped up to help Dreamers in need. We encourage everyone who can to make a contribution that will directly assist these talented young people who call this country home.”

Additionally, as part of the effort to support Dreamers, the Direct Impact Fund, an independent, registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established the ‘Protect DACA Youth Fund.’ This fund collects and distributes the money raised to existing GoFundMe campaigns created by or for Dreamers raising money to pay for a DACA renewal application. Today, the Direct Impact Fund has announced the first round of grants, helping 12 Dreamers reach their goal by fully funding their DACA applications. The full list can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/cause/protect-daca/story/232.

If you are a Dreamer, you can start a campaign by visiting GoFundMe.com/DACA.

In total, tens of thousands of people from all across the country have donated over $280,000 to protect Dreamers. Donors can find a campaign, take action, and help protect America’s Dreamers. If you’d like to make a tax deductible donation to protect multiple Dreamers, you can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/protect-daca-youth-fund.