Seis preguntas comunes sobre las elecciones de 2018

Community Check with Voter Registrar — Are You Still on the Rolls? Mark Hedin Ethnic Media Services U.S. citizens across the country soon will vote on all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, for 35 U.S. senators and three dozen...

Community Catholic Charities and the County of Santa Clara Launch New House Sharing Program SCC Santa Clara County, CA – Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County has partnered with the County of Santa Clara to launch a new House Sharing program, providing County residents...

Community Turn It Up: Sonido Clash Fest 2018 On the eve of the third annual festival, expansion and collaboration is key Arturo Hilario El Observador The San Jose based music and art promoters Sonido Clash have upgraded...