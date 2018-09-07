Fresh grilling ideas for entertaining

BPT

When it’s time to entertain, the grill can be a host’s best friend by making it a breeze to cook and relax outside at the same time. Grilled Flank Steak with Southwest Corn and Grape Salad is guaranteed to please the senses with its tasty flavors; beautiful color medley from red and green grapes, avocado and corn; and variety of pleasing textures to dress your palate.

Speaking of dressing up, remember that any color of grapes from California — red, green or black — make the perfect edible centerpiece. For a low-calorie dessert, try freezing grapes for the perfect way to end any meal.

Grilled Flank Steak with Southwest Corn and Grape Salad

Prep/marinade time: 25 minutes. Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: Serves 4

Ingredients

1 1/4 pounds trimmed flank steak

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (divided)

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

Freshly ground pepper to taste

3/4 cup corn kernels, either freshly cut off the cob or thawed, frozen corn kernels

1/2 avocado, diced

3/4 cup red California grapes, halved

1/2 cup green California grapes, halved

1 tablespoon chopped shallot

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 teaspoon lime zest

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional)

Directions

Pat the steak dry. In a small bowl, combine 1/4 teaspoon salt, the cumin, coriander and freshly ground pepper. Rub the mixture onto both sides of the steak; let stand for 15 minutes. Place the steak on a medium-high grill and cook it for 5 minutes on one side without moving it. Flip the steak and cook for another 4-5 minutes for medium-rare, or until desired doneness is achieved. Transfer the steak to a cutting board, cover loosely with aluminum foil and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

While the steak is resting, combine the corn, avocado, grapes, shallot, olive oil, lime juice, lime zest, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste; mix gently. Cut the steak diagonally across the grain into 1/4-inch thick slices. Arrange the steak slices on a serving platter or among four plates and top with corn and grape salad. Garnish with cilantro.