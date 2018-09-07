Fresh grilling ideas for entertaining

BPT
When it’s time to entertain, the grill can be a host’s best friend by making it a breeze to cook and relax outside at the same time. Grilled Flank Steak with Southwest Corn and Grape Salad is guaranteed to please the senses with its tasty flavors; beautiful color medley from red and green grapes, avocado and corn; and variety of pleasing textures to dress your palate.
Speaking of dressing up, remember that any color of grapes from California — red, green or black — make the perfect edible centerpiece. For a low-calorie dessert, try freezing grapes for the perfect way to end any meal.
Grilled Flank Steak with Southwest Corn and Grape Salad
Prep/marinade time: 25 minutes. Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 pounds trimmed flank steak
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (divided)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
- Freshly ground pepper to taste
- 3/4 cup corn kernels, either freshly cut off the cob or thawed, frozen corn kernels
- 1/2 avocado, diced
- 3/4 cup red California grapes, halved
- 1/2 cup green California grapes, halved
- 1 tablespoon chopped shallot
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon lime zest
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional)
Directions
Pat the steak dry. In a small bowl, combine 1/4 teaspoon salt, the cumin, coriander and freshly ground pepper. Rub the mixture onto both sides of the steak; let stand for 15 minutes. Place the steak on a medium-high grill and cook it for 5 minutes on one side without moving it. Flip the steak and cook for another 4-5 minutes for medium-rare, or until desired doneness is achieved. Transfer the steak to a cutting board, cover loosely with aluminum foil and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
While the steak is resting, combine the corn, avocado, grapes, shallot, olive oil, lime juice, lime zest, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste; mix gently. Cut the steak diagonally across the grain into 1/4-inch thick slices. Arrange the steak slices on a serving platter or among four plates and top with corn and grape salad. Garnish with cilantro.