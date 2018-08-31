Explore The Tastes And Sounds Of The Golden State With California Avocados

NAPS

Summer in California is synonymous with sunny beach days, al fresco dining and of course, great music.

To celebrate the peak of California avocado season, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) has developed the first ever California Avocado Summer Soundtrack Cookbook to celebrate two locally grown and distinctly California elements fundamental to its lifestyle—the state’s regional musical sounds and California avocados.

CAC has enlisted the expertise of Chef Phillip Frankland Lee of Scratch Restaurants and several local food and lifestyle tastemakers to create imaginative ways to use fresh, heart-healthy California avocados. From appetizers to entrees, desserts to beverages, each recipe showcases the fruit’s incredible culinary versatility, inspired by the unique sounds of the California music scene.

California cuisine is a smörgåsbord of various flavors, cultures and culinary delights, in which the California avocado fits seamlessly. Chef Lee highlights this with his Seafood Ceviche with California Avocado Mousse and Pickled Onions, inspired by the 90’s punk music scene of Orange County.

“I’m always excited when California avocados are in season because I know they will be fresh and of exceptional quality,” said Chef Lee. “I am constantly inspired to find new ways to feature this delicious fruit.”

Seafood Ceviche with California Avocado Mousse and Pickled Onions

Recipe created by

Chef Phillip Frankland Lee of Scratch|Bar & Kitchen for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 4

Prep time: 4 hours

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 4 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup white wine

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 lb. raw medium-sized shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup sake

1/2 cup lime juice

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1/2 lb. halibut, diced

4 ripe Fresh California Avocados, peeled and seeded

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup lemon juice

Salt, to taste

Pickled Onions (see make-ahead recipe below)

Instructions:

1. Heat a small sauté pan on low and simmer the tomatoes with white wine, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes or until the mixture is thick.

2. In a small saucepan, combine water and sugar and heat until thick.

3. Add the tomato and sugar mixtures to a blender to puree and set aside.

4. Heat olive oil in same sauté pan on low and add shrimp. Cook gently until pink then remove from heat.

5. In a large bowl, combine tomato mixture, sake, lime juice and pineapple juice. Submerge the shrimp and halibut in the mixture and refrigerate for about 4 hours.

6. Combine the avocados, sugar, water, vinegar and lemon juice in a blender until pureed to form the California Avocado Mousse. Add salt to taste and blend again.

7. On a plate or shallow bowl, generously spread the Mousse, completely coating the bottom.

8. Scoop the ceviche from the container, draining and discarding excess liquid, and carefully place on top of the mousse.

9. Top the dish with Pickled Onions and serve immediately.

Pickled Onions

Ingredients:

1 red onion, peeled and shaved

1 tsp. salt

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Heat large sauté pan on low and add onions and salt.

2. When the onions become translucent, add sugar and lemon juice and mix to combine.

3. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until onions become bright pink.

4. Remove onions from pan; transfer to a tray to cool.

Download the California Avocado Summer Soundtrack Cookbook including recipes from Chef Phillip Lee and many others at CaliforniaAvocado.com/blog.