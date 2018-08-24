Santa Clara County Parks Announces Plans for New Access and Amenities at Joseph D. Grant County Park

Santa Clara County Parks

The County of Santa Clara Department of Parks and Recreation (County Parks) has initiated the planning process for a master plan amendment for Joseph D. Grant County Park (Park). The Master Plan Amendment will provide recommendations for public access to the Sulphur Springs Ranch property (acquired by County Parks in 2012) as well as analyze the possibilities of backcountry camping and composting toilets throughout the Park.

Located near the intersection of Mount Hamilton Road (State Highway 130) and Quimby Road on the east side of the Diablo Range, Joseph D. Grant County Park is the largest county park or recreation area in the county park system. The acquisition of the 1,155-acre Sulphur Springs Ranch property southeast of the existing park boundaries expanded the overall acreage of the Park to just under 11,000 acres. The Park provides 51 miles of hiking and equestrian trails (with nearly half open to mountain bikes as well), several campgrounds, and serves as the setting for adventure races and astronomy events.

Goals of the Planning Process

The Master Plan Amendment will incorporate County Parks’ mission and vision, including the protection of natural resources, while identifying a plan that:

1. Provides planning recommendations to facilitate opening the Sulphur Springs Ranch area including identifying areas for public use, such as trails, service roads, parking, staging, and backcountry camping;

2. Analyzes various locations within the Park for the possibility of providing backcountry camping;

3. Analyzes establishing a pilot location for composting or alternative toilets and potential location(s); and 4. Complies with California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requirements.

The Master Plan Amendment will include review of background information, existing conditions, identifying opportunities and constraints, creating goals and objectives, and a preferred design alternative.

Current Progress

County Parks is preparing to kick off the planning process, which will include future opportunities for public input. A website dedicated to the Master Plan Amendment will be continually updated and is located at: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/parks/PlansProjects/introduction/Pages/joseph-d-grant-master-plan- amendment.aspx.