Quakes Foundation Shares Indestructible Soccer Balls Through #QuakesPlayOn Campaign

Quakes Foundation to donate 350 indestructible soccer balls

SJ Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Quakes Foundation unveiled on Monday August 20 the new #QuakesPlayOn campaign, focused on empowering the Quakes family to share the soccer love by donating an indestructible soccer ball to someone in need. Every member of the Quakes front office, technical staff, First Team roster and Quakes Academy received a One World Play Project soccer ball to share with an organization or person of his or her choice.

Based in Berkeley, Calif., the One World Play Project started in 2006 and provides indestructible soccer balls to kids living in harsh conditions where standard soccer balls do not last very long. The One World Futbols never pop or go flat and can withstand being repeatedly run over by a car, punctured with barbed wire, thorns, rocks or other sharp objects, and are usable long after standard balls have failed.

The Quakes started working with the One World Play Project in 2017 when they ran a campaign that saw fans donate an indestructible ball during the Quakes Foundation’s MOVEment Week. Working with former Quakes Honduran defender Victor Bernardez, the campaign sent 51 balls to children in San Pedro Sula, Honduras through the Casa de la Esperanza organization.

This year, the Quakes are increasing their impact by donating 350 balls. The Quakes will track where they go through the hashtag #QuakesPlayOn.

About the Quakes Foundation

The Quakes Foundation is the San Jose Earthquakes’ charitable arm, operating as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The foundation facilitates and supports programs that produce positive change for children and families in the community with an emphasis in health and fitness. The Quakes Foundation strives to cultivate the game of soccer within the diverse communities of the Bay Area and promote unity through sport. For more information, visit http://www.sjearthquakes.com/community.