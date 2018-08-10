Board of Supervisors Appoints New Santa Clara County Fire Chief

Assistant Chief Tony Bowden is lifelong county resident

SCC

Santa Clara County, Calif. – The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has appointed Tony Bowden as the new Fire Chief for the Santa Clara County Fire Department (County Fire). Chief Bowden, currently working as the department’s Assistant Chief, will begin his new assignment on August 13, 2018.

“Chief Bowden is a trusted, dedicated leader who knows our county and cares about our residents. I have no doubt that he will maintain the level of excellence that the Santa Clara County Fire Department is known for,” said Supervisor Mike Wasserman.

Chief Bowden began his career with the Los Altos Fire Department in 1996, and joined the County Fire organization later the same year when the City of Los Altos and Town of Los Altos Hills contracted with County Fire for service. Chief Bowden has held every rank in the organization.

“I look forward to this new opportunity,” said Chief Bowden. “I was born and raised in this community and have worked for the fire department nearly all of my adult life. I am honored the Board of Supervisors has entrusted me with leading County Fire as we serve the community.”

The Santa Clara County Fire Department provides emergency response and preparedness services to unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, and the communities of Campbell, Cupertino, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno and Saratoga.

“County Fire is a unique organization,” said Bowden. “We provide emergency services throughout Santa Clara County, including our recent partnership to assume management of the County’s 911 Communications Center. Upgrading the center’s critical infrastructure, as well as other department facilities will be my near-term focus to ensure we can continue to meet the changing needs of the communities we serve.”

As County Fire Chief, Bowden also serves as the Santa Clara County Fire Marshal.

Bowden holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration from Waldorf University, and is completing a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership. He is a state certified Fire Officer, Chief Officer and Fire Instructor.

For more information about the Santa Clara County Fire Department, visit www.sccfd.org.