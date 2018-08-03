County of Santa Clara Celebrates Construction of 84-unit Supportive Housing Development in San Jose

Villas on the Park will offer on-site services to help residents transition from homelessness to living in a supportive community

SCC

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF. — The County of Santa Clara has broken ground and begun construction of Villas on the Park, a 100% permanent supportive housing development for people exiting homelessness. The County of Santa Clara approved $7.2 million in funding for the construction of this complex which will provide housing for 83 formerly homeless individuals and one on-site manager in downtown San Jose. The 6-story LEEDs Gold Standard project located one block from Saint James Park on the east side of North 2nd Street, is expected to be completed in December 2019.

“We are committed to extend the support our residents may need to remain stably housed and contribute to the community,” said County of Santa Clara Supervisor Dave Cortese, Chair of the Board of Supervisors Housing, Land Use, Environment and Transportation Committee. “With funding through the Housing Bond, we plan to construct more than 100 similar developments over the next 10 years.”

“The heavy rent burden on so many people in Santa Clara County just got a little lighter with the construction of Villas on the Park,” said Supervisor Cindy Chavez representing Central, East and South San Jose. “This groundbreaking comes just one year after the Board of Supervisors approved the first six housing projects paid for by the $950-million-dollar housing bond passed by Santa Clara County voters. There will be a third set of housing projects approved by September.”

The Villas on the Park development will offer individualized services to improve housing stability for its residents who have experienced homelessness and will include a street level parking garage, outdoor landscaped courtyard, and a roof-top deck with a resident gardening area and view of the St. James Park. People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), a state-wide agency assisting people to find permanent housing and providing case management, will help new residents transition to living in a supportive community by providing on-site services such as resident engagement activities, orientation and needs assessment, behavioral health services, and life skills education.

“We have very effective City and County administrations working with outstanding community organizations that will provide the necessary services to make this housing development a success and something we can all be proud of,” said Ky Le, Director of the Office of Supportive Housing.

The Complex will have an on-site property manager, laundry facilities on each floor, space for visiting medical staff to provide health services, and a dedicated community room.

Since County voters approved the Housing Bond, $111 million in funding has been approved for 10 housing developments in six cities within the county. Increased funding and support for permanent supportive housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness has led to an 18%reduction in this population from 2011 to 2017.

“Villas on the Park is now under construction with the support of numerous individuals and design professionals. We look forward to the completion of this innovative community,” said Jim Silverwood, President and CEO of Affirmed Housing, the developer of the complex.