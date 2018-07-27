OUTSIDE LANDS 2018 ANNOUNCES “GRASS LANDS”

First Major U.S. Music Festival to Embrace & Engage Cannabis Culture

San Francisco, CA – Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly are excited to announce Grass Lands at Outside Lands. The world’s leading gourmet music festival will feature a new area focused on the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life. The addition of Grass Lands makes Outside Lands the first major U.S. music festival to have a curated cannabis experience. Located in ‘SoPo’ (South of the Polo Field), Grass Lands joins the award-winning Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cocktail Magic and Outside Lands’ ever impressive line-up of culinary offerings.

Grass Lands will celebrate cannabis by educating festival attendees and exploring the different uses of cannabis and the associated products. No cannabis or cannabis products will be available for purchase or consumption onsite at the festival this year, but there will be a delivery service partner represented. While no on-site deliveries will be made within Golden Gate Park, people who elect to take advantage of their service can enable at-home deliveries. Grass Lands will actualize as a Town Square featuring The Greenhouse with “budtenders” (cannabis product specialists) that will offer cannabis education, The Confectionery featuring tasty treats, a Lemonade Stand, The Flower Shop offering flower crowns, a cannabis-themed Farmers Market, an interactive Smell Wall featuring botanical terpenes, and a delivery service featuring a wealth of available cannabis products.

The Grass Lands experience has been curated by Highland Events in conjunction with Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly. The area will showcase leading companies in the cannabis and technology industries including: Cookies, Ona.Life, Flow Kana, CannaCraft, Kiva Confections, Lemonnade, True Terpenes, Mesh Brands, Sunday Goods, Pax Labs, Jetty Extracts, Emerald Exchange, Barbary Coast, and more.

“Outside Lands is always exploring different ways to create a unique and memorable festival experience for attendees, while also celebrating our Northern California community. Much the way that Wine Lands celebrates Napa and Sonoma as the leaders in U.S. wine production, Grass Lands will shine a light on the area’s importance as pioneers in the cannabis world,” said Rick Farman, co-founder of Superfly, co-producers of Outside Lands. “With recreational marijuana now legal in California, there is so much to discover. We are excited to be the first major festival in the country to offer attendees the chance to learn about the latest in cannabis development.”

“Outside Lands is the pinnacle of music festivals – both in the Bay Area and nationwide – and we’re thrilled to create this partnership at such a crucial inflection point of the cannabis industry,” notes Salwa Ibrahim, COO of Highland Events, LLC.

GRASS LANDS PARTNERS

Highland Events

Cookies

Ona.Life

Flow Kana

CannaCraft

Kiva Confections

Lemonnade

True Terpenes

Mesh Brands

Sunday Goods

Pax Labs

Jetty Extracts

Emerald Exchange

Barbary Coast