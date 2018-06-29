Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

English Synopsis:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.



“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.



Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” hits U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018.



Spanish Synopsis:

Del Universo Cinematográfico Marvel llega “Ant Man and the Wasp”, un nuevo capítulo en el que participan héroes con la asombrosa capacidad de empequeñecerse. Tras lo sucedido en “Captain America: Civil War”, Scott Lang lidia con las consecuencias de sus decisiones como superhéroe y también como padre. Mientras intenta encontrar un nuevo equilibrio entre su vida hogareña y sus responsabilidades como Ant-Man, es requerido por Hope van Dyne y el Dr. Hank Pym para que se lance a una nueva misión urgente. Scott debe ponerse el traje una vez más y aprender a luchar junto a the Wasp mientras el equipo trabaja al unisono para descubrir secretos del pasado.



“Ant-Man and the Wasp” fue dirigida por Peyton Reed y cuenta en su elenco con Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson y Randall Park, con Michelle Pfeiffer junto a Laurence Fishburne y Michael Douglas.



Kevin Feige produce con Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth y Stan Lee son los productores ejecutivos. Chris McKenna y Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer y Gabriel Ferrari escribieron el guion. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” llega a los cines de EE.UU. el 6 de julio de 2018.