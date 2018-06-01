Measure G Will Help Our Students Reach New Heights

East Side Union High School District provides an outstanding and continually improving education to local high school students. Dedicated teachers and rigorous academic programs provide a strong foundation for success in college and future careers.

Student achievement is on the rise. Graduation rates are improving and are now above state and county averages. Unfortunately, the State doesn’t provide enough funding for local high schools. Measure G guarantees local funding to keep high-quality teachers in the classroom and support college preparation and job-training programs.

Measure G is critical to student achievement and future career success. Many students will be the first member of their family to attend college. Measure G ensures our local high schools can provide counseling and college preparation programs to help all students with academic planning for the future. East Side students deserve the same chance as other students to learn the necessary skills to compete for good jobs in Silicon Valley. Measure G will appear on the June 5th ballot and won’t pass unless we vote YES.

Local Control Over Funds:

Senior citizens are eligible for an exemption

By law, all Measure G funds stay local to benefit East Side schools

An independent citizens’ oversight committee and annual audits are required

No funds can be used for administrators’ salaries

Please Join us –Vote YES on Measure G