What to Expect at E3 2018

Eduardo Hilario

El Observador

With E3 2018 just around the corner, the anticipation for new games, sequels or new franchises, is looming just around the bend, if not already here. As a gamer, I am quite excited to see what is announced and what is to be released in the coming months. For those wondering, E3 is the Electronic Entertainment Expo held every June at the Los Angeles convention center and is huge gaming convention where developers and innovators of new gaming tech, come to show off their new game or new hardware for games.

With the coming of another E3, comes the possibility for new franchises, or the comeback of a familiar face. I was extremely excited with the news that Spyro, a fictional dragon from games such as “Spyro the Dragon” and “Spyro: Year of the Dragon”, is being graphically updated for the modern systems as the “Spyro Reignited Trilogy”. Other games I and many others will be looking forward to is, “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4”, “Battlefield 5”, “Rage 2”, “Red Dead Redemption 2”, the new Super Smash Bros. announced for the switch and many more.

With the rise in popularity, VR or virtual reality, will defiantly have some impressive hardware to show. With the recent release of “Beat Saber”, a VR game that is essentially a rhythm game with lightsabers, a whole world of rhythm games can come to life like they did in the early 2000’s with games like the Rock Band and Guitar Hero series. As well, as other VR genres like action games, horror games and last but not least, puzzle games.

E3 2018 is just around the corner and my anticipation is at an all time high. With gaming technology only getting better and better, we’re in for a treat when it comes to new game play mechanics, Graphics and all around sound quality. Many gamers will be there and even more will be watching the event via live streams from sites such as YouTube and Twitch, all eagerly awaiting the announcements this year for games and tech that they will be using for years to come. More coverage to come.