05/25/2018
English:
Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.
The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.
Ron Howard directs “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are the producers. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as executive producers. Jonathan Kasdan & Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay.
Español:
Súbete al Millennium Falcon y viaja a una galaxia muy, muy lejana en “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, una aventura completamente nueva con el más adorado bribón de la galaxia. A lo largo de una serie de audaces correrías en lo más profundo de un submundo criminal oscuro y peligroso, Han Solo se hace amigo de su futuro poderoso copiloto Chewbacca y conoce al notable apostador Lando Calrissian, en un viaje que marcará el rumbo de uno de los héroes más inusuales de la saga de Star Wars.
El film cuenta en su elenco con Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge y Paul Bettany.
Ron Howard dirige “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, y Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur y Simon Emanuel son los productores. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord y Christopher Miller son los productores ejecutivos. Lawrence y Jonathan Kasdan escribieron el guion. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” se estrena en los cines de EE.UU. el 25 de mayo de 2018.
