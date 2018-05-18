Calendar 5.18

Events
Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org
by 05/18/2018

Legacy for Children Award

May 18, 2018

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

150 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

International Museum Day – SJMA

May 18, 2018 / 11am

San Jose Museum of Art

110 S Market St

San Jose, CA

Juanes: Amarte Tour with Mon Laferte

May 18, 2018 / 7:30pm

City National Civic

135 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$59.95 – $129.95

Late Nite Catechism

May 18, 2018 / 8pm

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

$45 – $60

Joe Gulla – Faggy at 50

May 18, 2018 / 8pm

Tabard Theatre Co

29 N San Pedro St

San Jose, CA

The Siegel

May 18, 2018 / 8pm

City Lights Theater Co

529 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

2018 Tiger Claw Elite Championships

May 19-20, 2018

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

150 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

www.tigerclawelite.com

CA 101 Tasting Event

May 19, 2018 / 1pm

Enoteca La Storia Downtown

320 W St John St

San Jose, CA

$40 – $50

Disney Junior Dance Party

May 19, 2018 / 4pm

City National Civic

135 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$35 – $55

I’m Every Woman Annual Fashion Show

May 19, 2018 / 4pm

Roosevelt Community Center

901 E Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$30

MACLA 20th Latino Art Now! Auction and Exhibition

May 19, 2018 / 7pm

MACLA

510 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

$30 – $275

Bugged Out Noise Performance by Barron Storey

May 19, 2018 / 7pm

ANNO DOMINI Gallery

366 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

Free

Kristi Yamaguchi’s Reading Adventures

May 19, 2018  / 12pm

Happy Hollow Park & Zoo

1300 Senter Road

San Jose, CA

Event included with price of admission

2018 IEEE WIE Conference

May 21-22, 2018

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

150 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

FPS Fest Spring 2018

May 23, 2018

SJSU Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

$8 – $12

Spring Tequila Social – Codigo

May 24, 2018 / 5pm

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro St

San Jose, CA

ages 21+

$30

PFLAG – Apoyo para Padres, Familiares, Amigos y Aliados Unidos con Gente LGBTQ
El primer miércoles de cada mes / 7:30pm
Alum Rock United Methodist Church
30 Kirk Ave
San Jose, CA
Free

Tags
Categories
Local Events

by ElObservador - May 18, 2018

by ElObservador - May 18, 2018

RELATED BY

  • Local Events

    ¡Vamos a Gozar!

    Imparables Sunday May 20, 2018 / 6pm *Doors open at 5pm City National Civic 135 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA 95113 Tickets: Ticketmaster $45 – $85...
  • Local Events

    ¡Vamos a Gozar!

    May 11 / 7pm – 9pm Montgomery Theater, 271 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113, USA Tickets; http://www.cmtsj.org/avenue-q/#tab-tickets-840...
  • Local Events

    Calendar 5.11

    Peter Pan Jr. May 11, 2018 / 7pm Historic Hoover Theatre 1635 Park Ave San Jose, CA $10 – $18 ArTech Series – Bella Gaia May 11, 2018 /...
  • Local Events

    ¡Vamos a Gozar!

    Luis Miguel  México Por Siempre Thursday, May 10, 2018 / 8:30pm SAP Center at San Jose 525 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 94113 Tickets: ticketmaster.com $36+...