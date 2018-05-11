California-Mexico Advocacy Day Celebrated in Sacramento

This year’s theme, “The Students We Share,” focused on binational cooperation on education



Sacramento, CA – Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) and the Select Committee on California-Mexico Cooperation hosted an informational hearing titled “The Students We Share: A Discussion on Expanding Educational Opportunities for Trans-border Students” on Tuesday May 8.

The hearing involved a discussion between officials from Mexico and California regarding the growing challenges (e.g., language barriers, cultural differences, and education system disparities) faced by students who attend school on both sides of the US-Mexico border at different times during their educational experience.

“Education is extremely important on a universal level, from improving our government to boosting our economy,” said Committee Chairman, Senator Hueso. “Having this discussion is essential in ensuring that our communities prosper together.”

The hearing took place on the occasion of California-Mexico Advocacy Day, an annual event hosted by the Mexican Consulate in Sacramento and the California State Senate, which celebrates the mutually-beneficial relationship between the State and its southern ally. In line with the theme of “The Students We Share”, the day also involved student meetings with legislators and a higher-ed roundtable at the Mexican Consulate.

“This is a day to celebrate our close ties with Mexico. We embrace different languages, we welcome different cultures. We build bridges, not walls with our fellow educators in Mexico. People in California, parents, educators, business leaders, and community leaders understand that diversity is our strength,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, who has traveled to Mexico City and Tijuana to strengthen ties with federal and state education leaders in Mexico.

The day concluded with a reception at the Leland Stanford Mansion, which included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the California Department of Education, the Mexican Ministry of Education, and the University of California Mexico Initiative. Senator Hueso also presented a resolution solidifying California and Mexico’s commitment to binational partnerships, and celebrating the enduring and extremely beneficial relationship between Mexico and the State of California.

“The signing of this MOU is a direct outcome of the collaboration engendered by the UC-Mexico Initiative and its important contributions to solving problems with economic, political, and social implications in both Mexico and the United States,” said UC President Janet Napolitano.