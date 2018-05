California explora una nueva forma de re-desarrollar sus ciudades y mejorar su habitabilidad

Community Common Ground Sought Amid Media, Political Polarization COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – Three in four Americans believe the inability of people to disagree without being disagreeable has reached a crisis level. That’s according to organizers of the...

Community 3rd Annual Concert for Change Benefiting Life Child Mozambique Cathedral of Faith SAN JOSE, CA- Cathedral of Faith will host the 3rd annual Concert for Change benefiting Life Child Mozambique on Friday, May 18 from 7:30pm-9:30pm. Free admission. ...

Community California-Mexico Advocacy Day Celebrated in Sacramento This year’s theme, “The Students We Share,” focused on binational cooperation on education Sacramento, CA – Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) and the Select Committee on California-Mexico Cooperation hosted...