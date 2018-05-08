13 Reasons Why Season 2 debuts May 18th globally on Netflix

13 Reasons Why Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.



13 Reasons Why Season 2 will answer the big questions left hanging in the balance at the end of Season 1:

– How will Jessica heal in the aftermath of her assault? –

– Will Bryce be brought to justice? –

– How will Clay move on from the devastating loss of Hannah? –

– What happened to Alex? –