Subsidio disponible para hacer más habitables las comunidades

Community Grants Available to Make Communities More Livable Suzanne Potter California News Service SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Local nonprofits and government agencies always are looking for ways to make their communities more livable. And now a grant program...

Community Trump Administration Proposes Raising Rents on Low-Income Families Co-op Housing Groups Offer Alternative Suzanne Potter California News Service OAKLAND Calif. – Groups that work on issues of poverty and housing are criticizing the Trump administration’s proposal to...