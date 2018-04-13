OUTSIDE LANDS ANNOUNCES 2018 LINEUP

Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly and Starr Hill are excited to unveil the lineup for Outside Lands 2018. Now in its 11th year, the festival will return to San Francisco’s historic Golden Gate Park on August 10-12th, once again showcasing a world class music, art and comedy lineup alongside the best of the Bay Area’s food, wine and beer. For the first time, Outside Lands is offering a 3-Day GA & VIP Layaway Plan option, allowing fans to pay for their passes in four installments. 3-Day GA and VIP Regular and Layaway Plan passes will go on sale this Thursday, April 5th at 10am PT, exclusively at http://sfoutsidelands.com. 3-Day GA prices start at $375 + fees and and 3-Day VIP prices start at $795 + fees. The festival has sold out in advance the past seven years and fans are encouraged to buy their tickets as soon as they’re on sale Thursday.

Leading the musical charge this year are powerhouse performers Janet Jackson, Florence + The Machine and The Weeknd. Outside Lands has again curated a forward-thinking lineup by combining the hottest new talent with artists like Sabrina Claudio, Kelela, Daniel Caesar, Tash Sultana and more, alongside crowd favorites like Beck, Bon Iver, CHVRCHES and musical legacy acts like Huey Lewis & The News. The full lineup – listed in full below – has something for everyone. Watch the lineup announcement video here: https://youtu.be/bXJ1LKDDhOw

As The Guardian wrote, Outside Lands fans “come for the music and stay for the food.” The festival’s 2018 culinary program will continue to expand and this year fans will have access to over 200 menu items from the best Bay Area restaurants, hundreds of Northern Californian wines and beers and a collection of the region’s best cocktail bars. Outside Lands’ distinct food and drink experiences that excite the senses will also return, including Taste of the Bay Area, Wine Lands, Beer Lands, The Back Wine, Cocktail Magic, and GastroMagic. The Outside Lands 2018 food and drink lineup will be announced soon. Please visit www.sfoutsidelands.com for updates.

Adding to the overall experience, Outsider Art, Eco Lands and The Barbary – named in honor of San Francisco’s Barbary Coast district and featuring the best of comedy and cabaret.

Outside Lands continues to be an environmental leader in the festival scene expanding its efforts to divert more waste than any other festival of its size. In 2017 an incredible 91% of last year’s waste was composed of reusable, recyclable, and compostable materials. As part of Outside Lands’ ongoing commitment to the local community, the festival has contributed over $20 million to the San Francisco Recreation & Park Department.

The confirmed Outside Lands 2018 lineup is below:

The Weeknd

Florence + The Machine

Janet Jackson

Future

Beck

ODESZA

Bon Iver

DJ Snake

Portugal. The Man

N.E.R.D

CHVRCHES

James Blake

Jamie xx

Huey Lewis & The News

Illenium

Mac DeMarco

Tycho

Father John Misty

Carly Rae Jepsen

Chromeo

The Internet

Jessie Ware

BØRNS

Gryffin

The Growlers

Tash Sultana

SOB X RBE

Big Gigantic

Broken Social Scene

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Daniel Caesar

Perfume Genius

GoldLink

Chicano Batman

Jessie Reyez

LP

Rex Orange County

Sabrina Claudio

Margo Price

Kelela

Claptone

Mountain Goats

LAUV

Lizzo

Whethan

Smokepurpp

Quinn XCII

Poolside

Bahamas

Cuco

Amen Dunes

Shannon & The Clams

Aquilo

Dermot Kennedy

Pale Waves

Tyler Childers

Lucy Dacus

Mikky Ekko

Olivia O’Brien

Sasha Sloan

Gang Of Youths

Kailee Morgue

Freya Ridings

Caleborate

Durand Jones & The Indications

Nick Mulvey

GoGo Penguin

Jack Harlow

Knox Fortune

Monophonics

Kikagaku Moyo

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Sweet Plot

Dick Stusso

(Please note the lineup is not final and subject to change)