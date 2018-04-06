Calendar 4.06

Silicon Valley Comic Con 2018

April 6 – April 8, 2018

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

150 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$10 – $99

Beneath the Surface

April 6, 2018 / 6pm

Foundry Commons Apartments

868 S 5th St

San Jose, CA

Free

South First

April 6, 2018 / 7pm

SoFA District and beyond

Downtown San Jose

San Jose, CA

Free

An Evening with Groucho

April 6, 2018 / 7:30pm

288 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$41 – $58

Maluma

Apil 6, 2018 / 8pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$50 – $425

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert

April 7, 2018 / 2:30pm

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

255 S Almaden Blvd

San Jose, CA

$45 – $95

Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild

April 7, 2018 / 9:30pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$62 – $525

Merchant of Venice

April 7, 2018 / 8pm

City Lights Theater Company of San Jose

529 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$19 – $40

Creative Minds: Janet Cardiff & George Bures Miller

April 8, 2017 / 5pm

San Jose Museum of Art

110 S Market St

San Jose, CA

$10

Enso String Quartet – San Jose Chamber Music Society

April 8, 2017 / 7pm

Trianon Theatre

72 N 5th St

San Jose, CA

Painted Poems Workshop with Juan Felipe Herrera

April 9, 2018 / 2:30pm

San Jose Museum of Art

110 S Market St

San Jose, CA

$30 ($15 college students with ID)

Terpenes and Testing World Conference 2018

April 10 – April 11, 2018

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

150 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$249 – $449

National Theatre Live – Hamlet

April 11, 2018 / 7pm

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

$14 – $21

The Postman Always Rings Twice

April 11, 2018 / 7:30pm

San Jose Stage Company

490 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

$30 – $65