Calendar 3.30

Northern California Convention of Narcotics Anonymous
Friday March 30, 2018 / All Day
San Jose McEnery Convention Center
150 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA
$15 – $120
SJ Improv – Brendan Shaub
Friday March 30, 2018 / 7:30pm
San Jose Improv Comedy Club
62 S 2nd St
San Jose, CA
$25 – $50
Cirque Du Soleil Crystal
Friday March 30, 2018 / 7:30pm
SAP Center
525 W Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA
$70
Ricardo Montaner
Friday March 30, 2018 / 8pm
City National Civic
135 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA
$56 – $116
The Book of Moron
Friday March 30, 2018 / 8pm
Hammer Theatre Center
101 Paseo De San Antonio
San Jose, CA
$45 – $60
Merchant of Venice
Friday March 30, 2018 / 8pm
City Lights Theater Company
529 S 2nd St
San Jose, CA
$19 – $40
Inside “The Room” / “The Disaster Artist” – Special Event
Saturday March 31, 2018 / 7:30pm
288 S 2nd St
San Jose, CA
$15 – $18
Ludwig’s Brunch
Sunday April 1, 2018 / All Day
Ludwig’s German Table
261 N 2nd St
San Jose, CA
Preview: La Traviata – Opera San Jose
Tuesday April 3, 2018 / 12pm
California Theatre
345 S 1st St
San Jose, CA
Free
Sharks vs. Dallas Stars
Tuesday April 3, 2018 / 7:30pm
SAP Center
525 W Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA
$30 – $405
50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration
Wednesday April 4, 2018 / 3:45pm
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library
150 E San Fernando St
San Jose, CA
Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche
Thursday April 5, 2018 / 7:30pm
SAP Center
525 W Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA
$31 – $430
Silicon Valley Comic Con 2018
Friday April 6, 2018 / All Day
San Jose McEnery Convention Center
150 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA
$10 – $99