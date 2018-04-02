Calendar 3.30

Events
by 04/02/2018

Northern California Convention of Narcotics Anonymous

Friday March 30, 2018 / All Day

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

150 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$15 – $120

SJ Improv – Brendan Shaub

Friday March 30, 2018 / 7:30pm

San Jose Improv Comedy Club

62 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$25 – $50

Cirque Du Soleil Crystal

Friday March 30, 2018 / 7:30pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$70

Ricardo Montaner

Friday March 30, 2018 / 8pm

City National Civic

135 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$56 – $116

The Book of Moron

Friday March 30, 2018 / 8pm

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

$45 – $60

Merchant of Venice

Friday March 30, 2018 / 8pm

City Lights Theater Company

529 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$19 – $40

Inside “The Room” / “The Disaster Artist” – Special Event

Saturday March 31, 2018 / 7:30pm

288 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$15 – $18

Ludwig’s Brunch

Sunday April 1, 2018 / All Day

Ludwig’s German Table

261 N 2nd St

San Jose, CA

Preview: La Traviata – Opera San Jose

Tuesday April 3, 2018 / 12pm

California Theatre

345 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

Free

Sharks vs. Dallas Stars

Tuesday April 3, 2018 / 7:30pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$30 – $405

50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration

Wednesday April 4, 2018 / 3:45pm

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library

150 E San Fernando St

San Jose, CA

Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche

Thursday April 5, 2018 / 7:30pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$31 – $430

Silicon Valley Comic Con 2018

Friday April 6, 2018 / All Day

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

150 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$10 – $99

by ElObservador - Apr 2, 2018

