Cartoon of the Week

Entertainment Cinequest Latino Film Showcase: Hermanos Jose Posadas Special to El Observador Donald Trump’s divided states of America is the backdrop for the film Hermanos, a documentary by Mexican-born director Laura Plancarte, that chronicles the...

Entertainment Desert Sounds and Joshua Trees We took the new Chevy Traverse on the road, and a bit off the road too Arturo Hilario El Observador The Joshua tree is a compelling looking tree that...

Entertainment Entrevista con Angélica María y Angélica Vale sobre “Coco” Arturo Hilario El Observador Tuvimos la oportunidad especial de hablar con dos actrices de México legendarias, Angélica María y Angélica Vale. La ocasión fue el lanzamiento de la película...