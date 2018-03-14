County of Santa Clara Announces Inclement Weather Episode from March 14 through Saturday, March 17

Additional shelter beds are available during this period

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF. – The Office of Supportive Housing announced an Inclement Weather Episode for the entire county from the evening of Wednesday, March 14th to the morning of Saturday, March 17th, due to an extended period of rain and cold temperatures. During declared Inclement Weather Episodes, up to 297 additional beds will be available at: Bill Wilson Center, City Team Ministries, HomeFirst’s Boccardo Reception Center, the Gilroy Armory, LifeMoves Georgia Travis House, Montgomery Street Inn and Project WeHOPE.

For an updated printable PDF of warming centers and shelters: http://bit.ly/shelterlocationsMarch

For more information and resources: http://bit.ly/Cold_Weather_Resources

For more information on shelter locations and warming centers around Santa Clara County, visit the County of Santa Clara Office of Supportive Housing at http://bit.ly/SCCshelters

Hotlines are available to direct people to services:

Call 2-1-1: for health and human services in Santa Clara County;

Homeless Helpline: Call the County Office of Supportive Housing at (408) 793-0550 to ask for assistance or report a homeless person in need in Santa Clara County (excluding San Jose);

HomeFirst Homeless Helpline: Call (408) 510-7600 or e-mail the HomeFirst Helpline at Outreach@homefirstscc.org. HomeFirst’s Outreach team provides access to emergency shelter, showers, laundry, meals, medical services, case management, employment training, and more.

Homeless individuals can register to receive text messages about services as follows: