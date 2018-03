Santos Patronos

Entertainment Desert Sounds and Joshua Trees We took the new Chevy Traverse on the road, and a bit off the road too Arturo Hilario El Observador The Joshua tree is a compelling looking tree that...

Community Immigrant-Rights Supporters Slam Sanctuary State Lawsuit Suzanne Potter California News Service SACRAMENTO, Calif. – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ new lawsuit against California’s so-called sanctuary state laws is drawing withering criticism from lawmakers and groups...