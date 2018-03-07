Statement from Mayor Sam Liccardo Regarding the DOJ’s Lawsuit Against California

San Jose, Calif. – Mayor Sam Liccardo of San Jose, California’s third largest city, issued the following statement after today’s announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to sue the State of California:

This lawsuit is a misguided waste of federal resources – much like the Administration’s indiscriminate approach to immigration enforcement that has entangled hard-working residents, including the recent deportation of a Bay Area nurse and mother of three. Wasting time and energy on politically-driven lawsuits will do nothing to make our communities safer.

As a former federal prosecutor, I know firsthand how critical trust of local law enforcement is to maintaining a safe community – and I’m not alone. Police chiefs of major cities throughout the nation agree that we critically need to ensure every resident – regardless of status – will not hesitate to call 911 in an emergency, to report a crime or share information with police, without a looming fear of being ripped from their family.