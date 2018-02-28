Death Wish Trailer

Release Date: March 2, 2018

Genre: Action-Thriller

Director: Eli Roth

Screenplay: Joe Carnahan, based on a novel by Brian Garfield

Producer: Roger Birnbaum

Cast: Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Dean Norris and Kimberly Elise

SYNOPSIS

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presents director Eli Roth’s reimagining of the 1974 revenge thriller Death Wish. Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city’s violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly avenger is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense action-thriller Death Wish.

Paul Kersey becomes a divided person: a man who saves lives, and a man who takes them; a husband and father trying to take care of his family, and a shadowy figure fighting crime; a surgeon extracting bullets from suspects’ bodies, and a man seeking justice that detectives are quickly closing in on.

Updated from the original novel by Brian Garfield, director Eli Roth and screenwriter Joe Carnahan’s (The Grey, Narc) Death Wish also stars Vincent D’Onofrio (The Magnificent Seven, TV’s Daredevil and Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas), Camila Morrone, Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) and Kimberly Elise (The Great Debaters). It’s a knife’s-edge portrayal that challenges our assumptions, and pushes our buttons.

By bringing the complex psychology of Brian Garfield’s book up-to-the-moment and injecting new thrills and a stark, unflinching look at the American psyche in 2017, Eli Roth and Death Wish bring audiences to the height of unforgettable suspense.

MGM will release Death Wish nationwide on March 2, 2018. Death Wish stars Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Dean Norris, Kimberly Elise. Directed by Eli Roth. Screenplay by Joe Carnahan, based on the 1974 Motion Picture by Wendell Mayes from the Novel by Brian Garfield. Producer, Roger Birnbaum. Associate Producer, Stephen J. Eads. Executive Producer, Ilona Herzberg. Director of Photography, Rogier Stoffers. Edited by Mark Goldblatt. Music by Ludwig Göransson. Production Design by Paul Kirby. Costume Design by Mary Jane Fort.

DEATH WISH

Estreno: 2 de marzo de 2018

Género: Thriller de acción

Director: Eli Roth

Guionista: Joe Carnahan, sobre la base de una novela de Brian Garfield

Productor: Roger Birnbaum

Elenco: Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Dean Norris y Kimberly Elise

SINOPSIS

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presenta la nueva versión del director Eli Roth del clásico thriller de venganza de 1974, Death Wish. El Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) es un cirujano que solo ve las consecuencias de la violencia en la ciudad cuando llega a su sala de emergencias, hasta que su esposa (Elisabeth Shue) y su hija universitaria (Camila Morrone) son atacadas brutalmente en su casa en los suburbios. Con la policía abrumada por la cantidad de delitos, Paul arde en deseos de vengarse y comienza a cazar a los atacantes de su familia para obtener justicia. A medida que los asesinatos anónimos de criminales captan la atención de los medios, la ciudad se pregunta si este vengador letal es un ángel guardián o la muerte personificada. La furia y el destino se enfrentan en el intenso thriller de acción Death Wish.

Paul Kersey se convierte en una persona con una identidad dividida: un hombre que salva vidas y que las toma; un esposo y padre que intenta cuidar de su familia y una figura misteriosa que lucha contra el crimen; un cirujano que extrae balas de los cuerpos de sospechosos y un justiciero al que los detectives le siguen la pista.

Actualizada a partir de la novela original de Brian Garfield, la versión de Death Wish del director Eli Roth y el guionista Joe Carnahan (The Grey, Narc) también cuenta con las actuaciones de Vincent D’Onofrio (The Magnificent Seven, series de TV Daredevil y Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas), Camila Morrone, Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) y Kimberly Elise (The Great Debaters). Es una película cargada de suspenso que pone a prueba nuestras suposiciones y oprime nuestros disparadores.

Al traer al presente la compleja psicología del libro de Brian Garfield e inyectarle nuevas emociones y una mirada cruda y franca de la psiquis norteamericana en 2017, Eli Roth y Death Wish llevan al público a la cima de un suspenso inolvidable.

MGM estrenará Death Wish en todo EE.UU. el 2 de marzo de 2018. Death Wish es protagonizada por Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Dean Norris, Kimberly Elise. Dirigida por Eli Roth. Guión de Joe Carnahan, basado en la película de 1974 de Wendell Mayes a partir de la novela de Brian Garfield. Producida por Roger Birnbaum. Productor asociado: Stephen J. Eads. Productora ejecutiva: Ilona Herzberg. Director de fotografía: Rogier Stoffers. Editada por Mark Goldblatt. Música de Ludwig Göransson. Dirección de arte de Paul Kirby. Diseño de vestuario de Mary Jane Fort.