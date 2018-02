Programas Después de Clases y de Verano, fuera del presupuesto de Trump

National School Shooting Survivors Demand Stricter Gun Control at FL Capitol Trimmel Gomes Public News Service TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With heavy hearts, students, who have become citizen lobbyists, met with lawmakers on Tuesday February 20th with one goal – to...

Featured Florida School Shooting: Lawmaker Urges Action Beyond Thoughts and Prayers TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker is calling on his colleagues in the state Legislature to do more than just extend thoughts and prayers in the wake of...

National Nassar Scandal Prompts Focus on Prevention, Protection, Accountability Mona Shand Public News Service LANSING, Mich. – The case of disgraced former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar has prompted state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle...