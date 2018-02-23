Calendar 2.23

2018 San Jose Jazz Winter Fest
Friday February 23, 2018 / All Day
Downtown San Jose
San Jose, CA
$10 – $260
Disney on Ice – Follow Your Heart
Friday February 23, 2018 / 10am
SAP Center
525 W Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA
$15 – $120
Frozen – The Sing-Along
Friday February 23, 2018 / 7pm
288 S 2nd St
San Jose, CA
$14 – $18
SJ Improv – Ron Funches
Friday February 23, 2018 / 7:30pm
San Jose Improv Comedy Club
62 S 2nd St
San Jose, CA
$22
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Friday February 23, 2018 / 8pm
San Jose Stage Company
490 S 1st St
San Jose, CA
$30 – $65
Miracle Worker
Friday February 23, 2018 / 8pm
Tabard Theatre Co
29 N San Pedro St
San Jose, CA
$32 – $44
San Jose Woman’s Club – Imagining Session
Saturday February 24, 2018 / 9:30am
San Jose Woman’s Club
75 S 11th St
San Jose, CA
Free
The King and I – Broadway San Jose
Sunday February 25, 2018 / 1pm
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
255 S Almaden Blvd
San Jose, CA
$48 – $128
LithoVision 2018
Sunday February 25, 2018 / 1pm
City National Civic
135 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA
Free
SPIE Advanced Lithography Conference
Monday February 26, 2018 / All Day
San Jose McEnery Convention Center
140 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA
Sharks v. Oilers
Tuesday February 27, 2018 / 7:30pm
SAP Center
525 W Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA
$27 – $206
Cinequest Film Festival San Jose 2018
February 27 – March 11, 2018
410 S 1st St
San Jose, CA
Various Locations
Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled Concert
Wednesday February 28, 2018 / 7:30pm
SAP Center
525 W Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA
$26 – $499