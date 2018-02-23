Calendar 2.23

2018 San Jose Jazz Winter Fest

Friday February 23, 2018 / All Day

Downtown San Jose

San Jose, CA

$10 – $260

Disney on Ice – Follow Your Heart

Friday February 23, 2018 / 10am

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$15 – $120

Frozen – The Sing-Along

Friday February 23, 2018 / 7pm

288 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$14 – $18

SJ Improv – Ron Funches

Friday February 23, 2018 / 7:30pm

San Jose Improv Comedy Club

62 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$22

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Friday February 23, 2018 / 8pm

San Jose Stage Company

490 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

$30 – $65

Miracle Worker

Friday February 23, 2018 / 8pm

Tabard Theatre Co

29 N San Pedro St

San Jose, CA

$32 – $44

San Jose Woman’s Club – Imagining Session

Saturday February 24, 2018 / 9:30am

San Jose Woman’s Club

75 S 11th St

San Jose, CA

Free

The King and I – Broadway San Jose

Sunday February 25, 2018 / 1pm

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

255 S Almaden Blvd

San Jose, CA

$48 – $128

LithoVision 2018

Sunday February 25, 2018 / 1pm

City National Civic

135 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

Free

SPIE Advanced Lithography Conference

Monday February 26, 2018 / All Day

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

140 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

Sharks v. Oilers

Tuesday February 27, 2018 / 7:30pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$27 – $206

Cinequest Film Festival San Jose 2018

February 27 – March 11, 2018

410 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

Various Locations

Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled Concert

Wednesday February 28, 2018 / 7:30pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$26 – $499

Local Events

