NOW HEAR THIS

Use Your Brain to Tackle Tinnitus

Approximately 80 percent of people with hearing loss also suffer from tinnitus—a ringing, buzzing, whistling or other noises in the ear. It can disrupt life and interfere with your enjoyment of everyday activities, but you can find relief.

Hearing aids have proven helpful for people with hearing loss who also experience tinnitus. That’s because with better hearing, the brain has other external sounds to listen to, making tinnitus less disturbing. Improved hearing also takes away the strain of listening, especially in difficult listening situations, and may help to reduce the stress associated with tinnitus.

Refocusing the Brain

There are many ways to take control of your tinnitus and reduce its impact on your life. Some hearing aids offer the benefits of a balanced and rich sound experience that doesn’t overload the brain and a powerful solution for tinnitus relief.

For those with Tinnitus, there are options with built-in Tinnitus support, which allow you benefit from a range of soothing relief sounds, including popular ocean and nature sounds.

You can adjust the sounds until they give the relief you need—wherever you find yourself needing it. You can also wirelessly stream alternative tinnitus relief options, such as your favorite music, audio books, podcasts, or even relaxation guides directly to your hearing aids.

Hearing Care Is Health Care

It makes good sense to take care of your hearing health, just as you do the rest of your health. You owe it to yourself to schedule a visit with a hearing care professional for a hearing evaluation.

