Make your chip and dip a little more hip

Savvy hosts and hostesses know that the keys to a successful soiree are a room filled with laughter and delicious treats served. If you’re hosting a special event with friends and family, impress and delight your guests with fresh, new takes on the classics.

Here are some ideas for a simple, yet indulgent, chip buffet:

* Vary the chip choices. It’s hard to beat the classic potato chip at any snacking occasion. Make your snacks special by adding crispy kettle cooked chips to the mix. Lay’s Kettle Cooked Chips are cooked in small batches to create extra crunch in 11 flavors, from better-for-you Lightly Salted Olive Oil & Herbs to a spicy Jalapeño.

* Play with presentation. Bowls are a tried-and-true way to serve chips, but try some Pinterest-worthy ideas like glass jars for guests to see all the delicious flavors, mini apple baskets with metal scoops for a rustic look or individual take-out boxes for your guests to quickly grab.

* Do it up with dip. Dips and spreads dress up a potato chip and when you’re entertaining a crowd, the more the merrier! Serve the classics like French onion, spinach and artichoke and baked brie, all of which are simple to prepare and can even be prepped a day ahead of time. To really impress your guests, mix in a few out-of-the-ordinary recipes such as a Jalapeño Pimento Cheese dip.

Jalapeño Pimento Cheese

Ingredients:

1 bag Kettle Cooked Chips

8 ounces jalapeño cheddar cheese, grated

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

4-ounce jar of pimentos, drained and chopped

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 cup pickled jalapeños, drained and chopped

1/8 teaspoon cayenne powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Directions:

Using a food processor or grater, shred cheddar cheese.

Add chopped pimentos, chopped jalapeños, cayenne powder, salt, pepper, garlic powder, mayo and 1/4 cup thick Greek yogurt. Mix until combined. Depending on texture you want, add more Greek yogurt.

Stir in lemon juice.

Serve with Kettle Cooked Original or 40% Less Fat Jalapeño Cheddar Chips.