 “Step into Teaching” event will offer guidance for prospective teachers

SCCOE

SAN JOSE, CA –The Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE) will host “Step into Teaching: Opportunities in Silicon Valley Public Schools Event” on February 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1290 Ridder Park Drive, San Jose, California 95131.

According to the California Department of Education: “Enrollment in California’s teacher preparation programs fell from more than 700,000 students during the 2008–9 school year to less than 500,000 in 2012–13. In 2014–15, the Commission on Teacher Credentialing issued 15,000 credentials, while the California Department of Education (CDE) projected the need for California schools to hire 22,000 teachers.”

The SCCOE is hosting “Step into Teaching,” in an effort to increase qualified teaching candidates. During Saturday’s event, attendees will learn what is needed to become a teacher, how to navigate the credentialing process, and information about compensation, benefits, and retirement. “Step into Teaching” will also provide networking opportunities with potential employers and the opportunity to interact with classroom educators and experts from Santa Clara University, San José State University, National University, UC Santa Cruz, and the Santa Clara County Office of Education’s EPIC program.

“Teaching is a wonderful profession with challenges—but also great rewards,” commented Interim County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Ann Dewan. “Teachers have the opportunity to have a profound positive impact in a young person’s life and influence future generations.”

“Step into Teaching” is designed for individuals with or who are completing their bachelor’s degree, business professionals with an interest in teaching, and classified school employees looking to transition into certificated positions. Registration is currently open through February 7. Please contact Michelle Fine at michelle_fine@sccoe.org for more information.

The event is part of a multi-pronged approach developed by a coalition of community organizations to address the looming teacher shortage. Members of the group include SCCOE, local school districts, San Jose State University, University of California – Santa Cruz, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Santa Clara County School Boards Association.