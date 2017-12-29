Statement from Mayor Sam Liccardo on the Sale of the Bank of Italy Building in Downtown San Jose

San Jose, Calif. – Mayor Sam Liccardo has released the following statement following the news of the sale of historic Bank of Italy building in Downtown San Jose:

“I’m thrilled to see this building purchased by people committed to restoring this San Jose icon to its rightful place as a historic jewel of our Downtown. We cannot undo the damage of the urban redevelopment mistakes of the 1960’s and 70’s, but we can do more to preserve and celebrate the remaining historic assets we have— and the Bank of Italy building stands as the most prominent of them all. I’d like to thank Jeff Arrillaga, Brad Buss and Gary Dillabough for their investments in San Jose and for contributing to the continued revitalization of our downtown.”