ALCATRAZ CRUISES OFFERS BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE PROMOTION

For the first time in its history, Alcatraz Cruises is launching a “Buy One, Get One Free” ticket promotion. Although Alcatraz Cruises’ tours often sell out during the year, it is a priority to educate the community about the robust history of the Island. As a result, Alcatraz Cruises wants to encourage local residents to experience the assets that make Alcatraz Island one of the country’s most popular attractions. Offered only to local Bay Area residents*, this special “Buy One, Get One Free” ticket promotion is available only on the following dates:

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

*Only residents of the following counties are eligible: Alamada; Contra Costa; Marin; Napa; San Francisco; San Mateo; Santa Clara; Solano; and Sonoma.

To book this special offer, Bay Area residents can visit alcatrazcruises.com, call 415-981-7625 or purchase at the Ticket Booth at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing.

Terms and Conditions:

Buy one get one free tickets can be purchased through all regular outlets – online, through the call center and at the ticket booth.

Zip code verification from any one of the nine Bay Area counties will be required.

Guests need to pick up tickets directly from the ticket booth on the day of their tour by presenting photo ID and confirmation number (no e-tickets available).

The complimentary ticket is for the purchase of an equal or lesser value ticket.

