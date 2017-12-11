Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Actors Anthony Daniels, Joonas Suotamo, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Laura Dern, Benicio del Toro, Kelly Marie Tran, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Writer/Director Rian Johnson, Producer Ram Bergman, Composer John Williams and Producer Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere at The Shrine Auditorium on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Anthony Daniels; Joonas Suotamo; Lupita Nyong'o; Andy Serkis; Laura Dern; Benicio del Toro; Kelly Marie Tran; Adam Driver; Mark Hamill; Daisy Ridley; John Boyega; Gwendoline Christie; Domhnall Gleeson; Rian Johnson; Ram Bergman; John Williams; Kathleen Kennedy
by 12/11/2017

Tonight in Los Angeles, stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro were joined by writer/director Rian Johnson and producers Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman for a walk down the red carpet where they greeted enthusiastic fans at the world premiere of Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI opens in U.S. theaters on December 15.

