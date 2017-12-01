RAIDERS AGAIN EMBRACE MY CAUSE, MY CLEATS CAMPAIGN

Alameda, Calif. — For the second straight year, the Oakland Raiders are joining with players across the NFL to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during this Sunday’s contest vs. the New York Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The NFL recently announced that NFL players have the chance to share the causes that are important to them during all Week 13 games, as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign. The initiative is a culmination of collaborative work between the NFL and players across the league. According to the NFL, “Approximately 1,000 players are planning to showcase their causes on-field during Week 13 games, nearly double the player participation from the inaugural year of the campaign.”

The Raiders again this year are taking it one step further and involving the entire organization. In support of the My Cause, My Cleats campaign, Owner Mark Davis will join with more than 30 players as well as Alumni, Raiders front office staff, Raiderettes, gameday and stadium staff to support the important charitable causes by wearing personalized footwear during the game on Sunday against the New York Giants.

As was the case in 2016, Owner Mark Davis will wear purple shoes to help bring attention to Domestic Violence Awareness and the great work being done by Raiders Alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff through the Biletnikoff Foundation. Raiders player cleats were customized by longtime Raiders Equipment Manager Bob Romanski. The Raiders staff will have the opportunity to participate in an on-field moment during the performance of the National Anthem just prior to kickoff this Sunday.

Quarterback Derek Carr, whose son, Dallas, was born with intestinal malrotation, will wear cleats that raise awareness to support hospitals like Valley Children’s Healthcare that offer help to families with children in need. Defensive end Khalil Mack’s cleats will promote awareness for Lupus, while long snapper Jon Condo and tight end Lee Smith will don cleats to bring attention to Pediatric Cancer. Linebacker Bruce Irvin and guard Kelechi Osemele will sport cleats to bring focus to the topic of Mental Health.

New this year, the NFL celebrated Unboxing Day, a league-wide unveiling of NFL players’ Week 13 customized cleats, on Giving Tuesday, November 28. Beginning on Unboxing Day and continuing through Week 13 games, players are sharing images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media, using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats.

The NFL announced this week that players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the cause of their choosing by auctioning their cleats off at NFL Auction; 100 percent of funds raised will be donated to charities selected by players – all designated charities must have 501c3 status. Fans may bid on game-issued player cleats at NFL.com/Auction and help players raise funds for their causes. To learn more about the My Cause, My Cleats campaign, visit www.nfl.com/mycausemycleats.