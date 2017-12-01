Calendar 12.01

Downtown Ice
Friday December 1, 2017 / All Day
Downtown San Jose
S Market St
San Jose, CA
12 Days of Arts
Friday December 1, 2017 / All Day
Downtown San Jose
San Jose, CA
Free
Christmas in the Park 2017
Friday December 1, 2017 / All Day
Plaza de Cesar Chavez
1 Paseo De San Antonio
San Jose, CA
Free
Works/San Jose Benefit Art Auction
Friday December 1, 2017 / All Day
Works/San Jose
364 S Market St
San Jose, CA
Free
Winter Wonderland
Friday December 1, 2017 / 8am
Along Park Avenue and the Paseos
San Jose, CA
South First
Friday December 1, 2017 / 7pm
SoFA District and beyond
Downtown San Jose
San Jose, CA
Free
Tandy Beal & Company – JOY!
Friday December 1, 2017 / 7pm
Hammer Theatre Center
101 Paseo De San Antonio
San Jose, CA
$16 – $46
The Nutcracker – San Jose Dance Theatre
Friday December 1, 2017 / 7:30pm
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
255 S Almaden Blvd
San Jose, CA
$38 – $68
Heroes & Villains Fan Fest
Saturday December 2, 2017 / All Day
San Jose McEnery Convention Center
150 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA
$45 – $75
Turning Wheels for Kids – Big Bike Build 2017
Saturday December 2, 2017 / 8am
South Hall
435 S Market St
San Jose, CA
$40 – $100
PJ Masks Live!
Saturday December 2, 2017 / 2pm
City National Civic
135 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA
$29.50 – $99.50
San Jose Youth Symphony: Philharmonic Orchestra’s Season Opener
Saturday December 2, 2017 / 4pm
California Theatre
345 S 1st St
San Jose, CA
$5 – $20
Menorahs and Miracles: A Hanukkah Celebration
Sunday December 3, 2017 / 12pm – 4pm
Children’s Discovery Museum
180 Woz Way
San Jose, CA
Free