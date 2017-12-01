Calendar 12.01

Events
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Photo Credit: Pixabay
by 12/01/2017

Downtown Ice

Friday December 1, 2017 / All Day

Downtown San Jose

S Market St

San Jose, CA

www.downtownicesj.com

12 Days of Arts

Friday December 1, 2017 / All Day

Downtown San Jose

San Jose, CA

Free

Christmas in the Park 2017

Friday December 1, 2017 / All Day

Plaza de Cesar Chavez

1 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

Free

Works/San Jose Benefit Art Auction

Friday December 1, 2017 / All Day

Works/San Jose

364 S Market St

San Jose, CA

Free

Winter Wonderland

Friday December 1, 2017 / 8am

Along Park Avenue and the Paseos

San Jose, CA

www.winterwonderlandsj.com

South First

Friday December 1, 2017 / 7pm

SoFA District and beyond

Downtown San Jose

San Jose, CA

Free

Tandy Beal & Company – JOY!

Friday December 1, 2017 / 7pm

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

$16 – $46

The Nutcracker – San Jose Dance Theatre

Friday December 1, 2017 / 7:30pm

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

255 S Almaden Blvd

San Jose, CA

$38 – $68

Heroes & Villains Fan Fest

Saturday December 2, 2017 / All Day

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

150 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$45 – $75

Turning Wheels for Kids – Big Bike Build 2017

Saturday December 2, 2017 / 8am

South Hall

435 S Market St
San Jose, CA

$40 – $100

PJ Masks Live!

Saturday December 2, 2017 / 2pm

City National Civic

135 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA

$29.50 – $99.50

San Jose Youth Symphony: Philharmonic Orchestra’s Season Opener

Saturday December 2, 2017 / 4pm

California Theatre

345 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

$5 – $20

Menorahs and Miracles: A Hanukkah Celebration

Sunday December 3, 2017 / 12pm – 4pm

Children’s Discovery Museum

180 Woz Way

San Jose, CA

Free

Tags
Categories
Local Events

by ElObservador - Dec 1, 2017

by ElObservador - Dec 1, 2017

RELATED BY

  • Photo Credit: holiday-train.org
    Local Events

    ¡Vamos a Gozar!

    Holiday Train Caltrain & the Silicon Valley Community Foundation Saturday December 2 – Sunday December 3 / Various Stations & Times Caltrain Throughout the Bay Area Info & Times:...
  • Photo Credit: Heroes and Villains Fan Fest
    Local Events

    ¡Vamos a Gozar!

    Heroes and Villains Fan Fest December 2-3, 2017 Saturday: 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM VIP entry: 9:00 AM Sunday: 10:30AM – 5:00 PM VIP entry: 9:00 AM San Jose...
  • Photo Credit: Pixabay
    Local Events

    Calendar 11.24

    Works/San Jose Benefit Art Auction Friday November 24, 2017 / All Day Works/San Jose 365 S Market St San Jose, CA www.worksanjose.org Downtown Ice Friday November 24, 2017 /...
  • gozar
    Local Events

    ¡Vamos a Gozar!

    ...