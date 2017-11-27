7,000 Toys to Be Distributed to 2000+ San Jose Children

SAN JOSE, CA—Over 7,000 toys will be distributed to 2,000+ needy children Sunday, Dec. 10th at 3:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Faith. This is the 11th year for the Church’s toy ministry.

“The Chevy Classic Car Club donated over 800

toys,” said Ken Foreman, Senior Pastor of the Cathedral of Faith. “We are so grateful for their participation in this event.”

Toy donations will be accepted until Dec. 10th by dropping toys in designated Toy Bins in the church lobby during Wednesday evening or weekend services or by dropping toys at the church office between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays.

The toy distribution event comes twelve days before the Church’s annual Celebration of Love, where over 5,000 turkeys and food boxes are distributed to the economically disadvantaged in the Santa Clara Valley. This has been an annual event for over 30 years. Held Fri., Dec. 22 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., the recipients will receive a large grocery cart full of fresh produce, baked goods, canned goods, and meat.

The Cathedral of Faith is a 12,000 member, non-denominational Christian Church that has reached out to the community for over 52 years. Pastored by Ken Foreman, the Church has over 218 ministries to meet the needs of their congregation, their local community, and the world. The church has 9 campuses in the Bay Area. For more information about Cathedral of Faith, log onto www.cathedraloffaith.org.