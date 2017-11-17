Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park

At Disney California Adventure Park, the popular Festival of Holidays is back to entertain guests with the sights, sounds and tastes of diverse cultural festivities and plenty of Disney magic! Festival of Holidays is a celebration inspired by Christmas/Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day. This contemporary seasonal celebration brings guests together for a uniquely Disney festival, Nov. 10, 2017-Jan. 7, 2018.

Guests will discover something around every corner, from festive food and beverage in 12 marketplace locations to fun craft-making and the universal languages of music and dance.

The daily lineup of entertainment includes special Disney characters, cavalcades and performing ensembles that range from an a cappella group with a soulful sound to a dance company that invites guests to the dance party. Disney ¡Viva Navidad! is part of the fun with authentic music, dance, décor, crafts and special greetings by Princess Elena of Avalor and her friends to spread holiday cheer with a delightful musical celebration.

Festive Foods Marketplace: From a reuben potato smash to a holiday ham slider, the food and beverage at 12 marketplace locations will tempt guests as they stroll through Disney California Adventure, from Carthay Circle to Paradise Garden. For added fun, guests can pick up a Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport at any of the Festive Foods Marketplace kiosks and receive stamps as they taste their way through the unique cuisines. Guests who collect all the marketplace stamps will receive a special completion stamp.

The kiosk names and menu items include:

Making Spirits Bright – Mimosa flight, white wine flight, red wine flight, sparkling wine

Joy to the Sauce – Seared salmon filet with lemon caper sauce, beef short rib with smashed potatoes & gravy, sticky toffee pudding with brandied vanilla sauce, holiday eggnog cocktail, non-alcoholic apple lemonade

Spicy Celebrations — Nashville hot fried turkey with dill pickles, beef corn tamale a la plancha with spicy rojo sauce, spiced peanut brittle, pomegranate margarita, winter michelada

Brews & Bites — Warm Bavarian pretzel with whole-grained Dijon mustard, sliced spicy calabrese salami with crackers, beer flights and beer by the glass

Holiday Duets – Macaroni & cheese with cornbread crumbles, warm polenta with chilled crab salad, cookie butter & jelly cheesecake, holiday Mickey & Minnie cookies, pomegranate mule, fever-tree ginger beer (non-alcoholic), white chocolate float with whipped cream and brownie crumbles (non-alcoholic)

Classic Crocks and Casseroles – Chana masala with grilled naan bread, green bean & mushroom casserole with crispy onions, milk chocolate-candy cane pot de crème

Chips, Breads & Holiday Spreads – Chicken liver plate on toast with cherry jam & pistachios, chorizo queso fundido with house-made tortilla chips, cranberry-pear tart with rosemary-infused cream, white chocolate-dipped lingonberry speculoos cookie

Blissfully Braised – Braised pork belly adobo with garlic friend rice, braised lamb cheeks with Mediterranean cauliflower, fruit and nut rugelach, apple hard cider

A Twist on Tradition – Reuben potato smash with Russian dressing & rye toast crumble, butternut squash and almond pakora fritters, chocolate yule log with candied chestnuts & clementine compote, horchata fudge, pumpkin-spiced float cocktail, frosty frosé

Winter Sliderland – Holiday ham slider with pineapple relish, roasted turkey slider with cranberry sauce, eggnog macaron, hot buttered rum with cinnamon stick, white hot chocolate (non-alcoholic)

Grandma’s Recipes – Grilled chicken sausage with red beans & rice, beef brisket & brown sugar glazed carrots, sweet potato pie, molasses gingerbread cookie, warm bourbon cider, merry cherry pineapple punch (non-alcoholic)

Festive Holiday Extras – Brussel sprouts with goat cheese, cranberries & bacon, baked cheesy scalloped potatoes, pineapple kesari with golden raisins, sherbet holiday punch

In addition, Paradise Garden Grill offers seasonal specials for Disney ¡Viva Navidad! including torta al pastor, street style tacos, chicken mole and red sangria.

Festival of Holidays Entertainment