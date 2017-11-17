Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park

At Disney California Adventure Park, the popular Festival of Holidays is back to entertain guests with the sights, sounds and tastes of diverse cultural festivities and plenty of Disney magic! Festival of Holidays is a celebration inspired by Christmas/Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day. This contemporary seasonal celebration brings guests together for a uniquely Disney festival, Nov. 10, 2017-Jan. 7, 2018.
Guests will discover something around every corner, from festive food and beverage in 12 marketplace locations to fun craft-making and the universal languages of music and dance.
The daily lineup of entertainment includes special Disney characters, cavalcades and performing ensembles that range from an a cappella group with a soulful sound to a dance company that invites guests to the dance party. Disney ¡Viva Navidad! is part of the fun with authentic music, dance, décor, crafts and special greetings by Princess Elena of Avalor and her friends to spread holiday cheer with a delightful musical celebration.
Festive Foods Marketplace: From a reuben potato smash to a holiday ham slider, the food and beverage at 12 marketplace locations will tempt guests as they stroll through Disney California Adventure, from Carthay Circle to Paradise Garden. For added fun, guests can pick up a Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport at any of the Festive Foods Marketplace kiosks and receive stamps as they taste their way through the unique cuisines. Guests who collect all the marketplace stamps will receive a special completion stamp.
The kiosk names and menu items include:
- Making Spirits Bright – Mimosa flight, white wine flight, red wine flight, sparkling wine
- Joy to the Sauce – Seared salmon filet with lemon caper sauce, beef short rib with smashed potatoes & gravy, sticky toffee pudding with brandied vanilla sauce, holiday eggnog cocktail, non-alcoholic apple lemonade
- Spicy Celebrations— Nashville hot fried turkey with dill pickles, beef corn tamale a la plancha with spicy rojo sauce, spiced peanut brittle, pomegranate margarita, winter michelada
- Brews & Bites— Warm Bavarian pretzel with whole-grained Dijon mustard, sliced spicy calabrese salami with crackers, beer flights and beer by the glass
- Holiday Duets – Macaroni & cheese with cornbread crumbles, warm polenta with chilled crab salad, cookie butter & jelly cheesecake, holiday Mickey & Minnie cookies, pomegranate mule, fever-tree ginger beer (non-alcoholic), white chocolate float with whipped cream and brownie crumbles (non-alcoholic)
- Classic Crocks and Casseroles – Chana masala with grilled naan bread, green bean & mushroom casserole with crispy onions, milk chocolate-candy cane pot de crème
- Chips, Breads & Holiday Spreads – Chicken liver plate on toast with cherry jam & pistachios, chorizo queso fundido with house-made tortilla chips, cranberry-pear tart with rosemary-infused cream, white chocolate-dipped lingonberry speculoos cookie
- Blissfully Braised – Braised pork belly adobo with garlic friend rice, braised lamb cheeks with Mediterranean cauliflower, fruit and nut rugelach, apple hard cider
- A Twist on Tradition – Reuben potato smash with Russian dressing & rye toast crumble, butternut squash and almond pakora fritters, chocolate yule log with candied chestnuts & clementine compote, horchata fudge, pumpkin-spiced float cocktail, frosty frosé
- Winter Sliderland – Holiday ham slider with pineapple relish, roasted turkey slider with cranberry sauce, eggnog macaron, hot buttered rum with cinnamon stick, white hot chocolate (non-alcoholic)
- Grandma’s Recipes – Grilled chicken sausage with red beans & rice, beef brisket & brown sugar glazed carrots, sweet potato pie, molasses gingerbread cookie, warm bourbon cider, merry cherry pineapple punch (non-alcoholic)
- Festive Holiday Extras – Brussel sprouts with goat cheese, cranberries & bacon, baked cheesy scalloped potatoes, pineapple kesari with golden raisins, sherbet holiday punch
In addition, Paradise Garden Grill offers seasonal specials for Disney ¡Viva Navidad! including torta al pastor, street style tacos, chicken mole and red sangria.
Festival of Holidays Entertainment
- New this year, the Holiday Sunset Concerts feature performing groups Phat Cat Swinger (Friday-Monday) and Mariachi Divas(Tuesday-Thursday) in a dance party for all at Paradise Park.
- The exciting energy of the West Coast’s “Little-Big Band,” Phat Cat Swinger, presents a swinging selection of irresistible holiday music.
- Guests will sing along with the GRAMMY® Award-winning Mariachi Divas and their signature repertoire of catchy bilingual holiday
- The Three Caballeros host the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party celebration, featuring folklórico and samba dancers, live musicians, and Mickey and Minnie in their fiesta best! Enjoy festive bands, holiday foods, crafts and Disney characters at Paradise Gardens.
- Mostly Kosher celebrates Hanukkah and showcases an uplifting and eclectic musical tapestry that weaves together klezmer, Latin, jazz, rock and hip-hop.
- Princess Elena’s Musical Grand Arrival welcomes the adventurous and kindhearted Princess Elena of Avalor, her magical friend Skylar and royal dancers as they share the joy of the holidays with this charming musical celebration.
- The spirited performers of Blue13 Dance Company turn up the fun with traditional folk dances that celebrate Diwali and build to a Bollywood party for all!
- The Sound, a new act this year, delivers an a capella performance with soulful and heartwarming holiday songs.
- Santa greets guests of all ages at Santa’s Holiday The joyful elves have transformed Redwood Creek Challenge Trail into a jolly playground of holiday fun.
- The Mischievous Holiday Toy Drummers march to their own merry beat as they perform precision drills with holiday