SJ Chevy Classic Car Show Saturday, Nov. 4

SAN JOSE, CA- San Jose Classic Chevy Club’s 29th Annual Car Show, Toy and Food Drive will be held on the campus of the Cathedral of Faith this Saturday, November 4th at 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Admission is free.

The San Jose Classic Chevy Club is a non-profit, San Jose-based club for owners and aficionados of Classic Chevrolet vehicles. The club has partnered with the Cathedral of Faith and other various Santa Clara County charities for charitable fundraising. All car entries and visitors are encouraged to donate an unwrapped toy and non-perishable food items that will be distributed to families in need for the holidays. Last year, more than 500 cars were a part of the event. Organizers collected over 1,400 new toys and more than 8,000 pounds of nonperishable food items. Through the Cathedral’s holiday gift program, children from hundreds of families received new wrapped toys for Christmas. Through the Church’s Reaching Out Program, more than 4,000 people were given turkeys and grocery carts full of food for the holidays.

The car show will include other family-oriented activities, like a pancake breakfast, raffles, grand prizes, music and food. The pancake breakfast is held on the church campus from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m., and the grand raffle prize is 3 days/3 nights at Hot August Nights 2018, Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Come out to the car show at the Cathedral of Faith in San Jose. For more information, visit www.cathedraloffaith.org or call 408-267-4691.